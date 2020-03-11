Major Case Squad investigating after woman shot, killed in Cahokia

Police were called to investigate after a car crashed into a home and a woman told the homeowners she had been shot

CAHOKIA, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman.

At around 10:08 p.m. on Monday, Cahokia police were called to a home on Ruby Street to investigate after a car crashed into a home and a woman told the homeowners she had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Konvonta Lowery lying on the front yard of the home, unresponsive.

Another woman, who had been in the car, had non-life threatening gunshot wounds to her leg, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Lowery was pronounced dead at the scene.