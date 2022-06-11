Major Case Squad investigating homicide at Madison Meat Market

The homicide happened shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.

MADISON, Illinois — The Madison Police Department has requested the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis' help to investigate a homicide.

Madison police said at about 11 p.m. Thursday night, Madison police officers responded to a "shots fired" call at the meat market. Upon arrival, police found 28-year-old Reginald Beasley III, from East St. Louis, in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Beasley was taken to a St. Louis hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. A 35-year-old man also suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound, Madison police said.

Police said MCS is currently following leads related to the case.

The Major Case Squad is asking for help identifying a vehicle that is involved in the investigation. The vehicle is described as a black passenger vehicle that possibly has a white defect on the hood of the vehicle.