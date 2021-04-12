Major Case Squad investigating Metro bus driver shooting that led to crash

It happened Friday night on Lucas & Hunt, just south of Natural Bridge.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad is investigating the shooting of a Metro bus driver, Friday night. It happened after 7 p.m. in north St. Louis County and caused the driver to crash the bus.

Saturday morning, Ameren crews worked to repair the damage. The bus traveling north along Lucas & Hunt crashed into a utility pole at Normandy Place, just south of Natural Bridge.

Major Case Squad officials said the driver is in critical condition. Investigators said he has a gunshot wound to his upper body. Several passengers on the bus at the time told investigators they heard one gunshot from outside the bus. No one else was struck.

Catherine Cofield lives nearby.

“By the time we came out, it was cars everywhere,” said Cofield. “The bus was over there in front of the pole. It sounded like a loud pop, or whatever. That’s when we got up, came to see what was going on. By the time we came to the front door, everything was all over. All the cars and everything were right up in this area.”

In a statement, Metro President Taulby Roach said, in part, “We are fully cooperating with the Major Case Squad and providing video resources and any assistance necessary to bring those responsible for this senseless tragedy to justice.”

Cofield was asked: Who would shoot a bus driver?

“That, I would not know,” she responded.