ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad is investigating after a man was found dead in a north St. Louis County home Wednesday afternoon.

A press release said a 30-year-old man was found inside a home near Glenmore and Ridgedale avenues in the village of Uplands Park in north St. Louis County.

The press release said the North County Police Cooperative called the Major Case Squad to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

No other details have been made available.

