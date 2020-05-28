Major Case Squad investigating north St. Louis County homicide

Police said 34-year-old Tyrone Humphries was found with 'traumatic injures' at a Vinita Park apartment. He was pronounced dead on the scene

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called in to investigate after a 34-year-old man was found dead in Vinita Park Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the Latitude Apartments Eads Avenue at around 4 p.m. Wednesday where they found 34-year-old Tyrone Humphries suffering traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shortly after, the Major Case Squad was requested to assist with the investigation. Lieutenant Jack Abell of the Clayton Police Department was assigned as the deputy commander overseeing the investigation.

No other information about the death was made available.