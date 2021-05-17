Major Case Squad investigators think deadly shootings are linked, looking for suspect vehicle

The Major Case Squad said evidence suggests the murders of Barbara Goodkin in University City and Dr. Sergie Zacharev in Brentwood are connected.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Investigators with the Major Case Squad think two deadly shootings on Saturday are linked.

The Major Case Squad also released a video showing a car they believe was involved in both shootings. Investigators are looking for a silver/metallic, smaller SUV or passenger-style vehicle, that may have been involved in the incidents. At this time, no motive or links between the victims have been discovered, the Major Case Squad said.

Police said the first shooting happened in the 8200 block of Delmar — about two miles west of the Delmar Loop — at around 10:50 Saturday night. When they arrived, the victims had already driven off to an area hospital for treatment.

On Monday, police identified the victims as a couple in their 70s.

A 74-year-old man said he was driving in the area when they heard the gunshots. When he realized he and his wife were shot, he drove to the hospital.

The man was treated and released. His wife, 71-year-old Barbara Goodkin was placed in the intensive care unit. Police said she died from her injuries Sunday evening.

At around 11:45 p.m., Brentwood police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 8700 block of Eager Rd. in a parking area between the Drury Inn & Suites and Bonefish Grill. When they arrived, they discovered Zacharev with apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Online records said Zacharev is an anesthesiologist "affiliated with Christian Hospital."