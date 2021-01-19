Major Case Squad looking for possible witnesses in death of man in St. Clair County

The release said both men were with Carter on Friday and believe one or both may have information about what happened

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — The Major Case Squad is looking for two men they believe might be witnesses to the death of a man found dead in St. Clair County on Saturday.

Around 2:45 p.m., the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a man down on Emerald Mound Road, which is just outside of Lebanon.

A man was found about one mile east of Illinois Route 4 in the lot of the township rock pile. He was identified as Keith G. Carter on Sunday.

The sheriff’s department contacted the Major Case Squad to assist in the investigation.

On Monday, the Major Case Squad released photos of two men they said are possible witnesses in Carter's death. The release said both men were with Carter on Friday and believe one or both may have information about what happened.