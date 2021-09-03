Major Case Squad looking for car in connection with deadly parking lot shooting

On Monday, the Major Case Squad released a photo of a gray Volkswagen Passat with a temporary registration plate

MADISON, Ill — The Major Case Squad is looking for a car in connection with the deadly shooting of a man on the parking lot of a grocery store in Madison, Illinois.

A press release from the City of Madison Police Department said the shooting happened at Madison Meat Market on Madison Avenue at around 3 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside a car on the lot.

Police said the man was 38 years old, but have not released any other information about him.

On Monday, the Major Case Squad released a photo of a gray Volkswagen Passat with a temporary registration plate. Police said it was last seen leaving the parking lot of Madison Meat Market. No other information about the car was provided.

The press release said investigators have no suspects as of this writing.

The department requested the assistance of the Major Case Squad, which is now leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Major Case Squat at 618-709-7750 or the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

The following description is from the Major Case Squad website.