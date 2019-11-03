CALVERTON PARK, Mo. — A man is in custody and facing charges after police said he confessed to shooting and killing a 23-year-old woman.

Perry Green, 24, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of a woman found dead Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, police were called to a home on the 40 block of Grether Avenue where Demetria Howard was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Calverton Park Police Department requested help from the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. With the help of 19 investigators, police arrested Green. While in custody, he admitted to the shooting, police said.

His bond was set at $500,000, and he is being led at the St. Louis County Department of Corrections.