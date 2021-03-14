Warren Co. man's death called 'suspicious'

A 48-year-old man was found dead by a friend late Saturday morning in Warren County, Missouri

The man's death in the 26000 block of Ridge Trail Dr. is being called "suspicious" by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, a group made up of investigators from more than 100 law enforcement agencies in the St. Louis area.

It's unclear what may have led to the man's death or how he died. Investigators also did not release the man's name.