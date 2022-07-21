Male victim dies at scene of shooting near Fountain Park, police say

Homicide investigators were requested at the scene of the shooting after the victim was declared deceased.

ST. LOUIS — A man died at the scene of a St. Louis shooting Thursday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of N Kingshighway Boulevard, a block west of Fountain Park.

Homicide investigators were requested at the scene of the shooting after the victim was declared dead.

The shooing happened outdoors, a spokesperson with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said in a release sent shorty after 3:30 p.m.

More information may be forthcoming further into the investigation. This story will be updated with the latest information as it becomes available.

