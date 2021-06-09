St. Louis County man convicted of 2 sex crimes that victimized 8-year-old

The St. Louis County jury recommended two consecutive 10-year prison sentences for crime in 2019, when victim was 8 years old

CLAYTON, Mo. — A St. Louis County jury convicted a 36-year-old man on two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy on Wednesday and recommended a sentence of two 10-year prison terms to be served consecutively.

The county prosecuting attorney's office argued the case against Timothy J. Perkins, who testified in his own defense.

Offenders convicted of this crime must serve at least 85% of the sentence, according to a release from St. Louis County. Sentencing is scheduled for July 16.

County prosecutors argued that in September 2019, the defendant committed two acts of statutory sodomy against the victim, who was 8 at the time

The victim, the detective who investigated the incident and a forensic interviewer from Children’s Advocacy Services of Greater St. Louis testified on behalf of the state. Children’s Advocacy Services provides social workers to interview child victims; video of those interviews and testimony by the forensic interviewer are admissible in court.