ST. LOUIS — A man was killed inside his home during an overnight shooting Thursday in a north St. Louis County neighborhood.

Shortly before 1 a.m., a masked man reportedly kicked in the front door of a home in the 4300 block of Edgewood Boulevard of the Goodfellow Terrace neighborhood. According to Capt. Martin of the North County Police Cooperative, 69-year-old Isaac Patterson was standing on the stairway inside his home and was shot dead by the gunman.

Two other people were inside the home at the time of the shooting, Martin added.

The suspect in the shooting left the scene and has not been captured.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KSDK