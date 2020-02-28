ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing charges after police said he accidentally shot and killed a 15-year-old boy while loading and unloading his gun Thursday.

Timmy Nguyen, 18, was charged with involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in connection with the deadly shooting.

Charging documents said Nguyen was loading and unloading his 9mm Taurus handgun when a shot was fired. The victim was struck and killed by the bullet.

Charging documents said Nguyen admitted what happened to police and told them where to find the gun.

Hazelwood police said Nguyen and the victim were family friends.

His bond was set at $30,000.

