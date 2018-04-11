CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ill. — An Illinois man who shouldn’t have been behind the wheel is accused of causing a crash that killed another driver, according to Illinois State Police.

Emergency crews responded to IL-111 in rural Macoupin County Saturday evening for a crash involving two trucks.

The preliminary investigation revealed Spencer Powers, 44, crossed the center line and hit the vehicle driven by Lyndall Huff head on. The impact killed Huff, who was 66 years old.

Spencer and a passenger in his truck along with a passenger in Huff’s truck were injured but are expected to recover, ISP said.

The crash forced police to shut down a stretch of IL-111 for seven hours while members of the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit processed the scene.

Powers has been cited for several charges, including driving on a suspended/revoked driver’s license, improper lane usage, operating an uninsured vehicle and driving too fast for conditions.

The investigation into the crash is still underway.

