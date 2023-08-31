Man accused of shooting, killing former boss in Vinita Park over money dispute

The probable cause statement said Rodney Collins was mad at his boss about money at the time of the deadly shooting.

VINITA PARK, Mo. — A St. Louis County man is facing multiple charges after police said he admitted to killing his boss because he was mad at his boss over money.

According to online court documents, Rodney Collins was charged with murder and multiple other crimes in connection with the Aug. 11 shooting that left William Gholson dead.

A probable cause statement filed Wednesday said Vinita Park police got a call from the Gholson's mother on Aug. 13 saying she had not heard from her son in a few days. She let officers into her son's apartment, where he was found dead from a gunshot wound.

The probable cause statement said officers developed Collins as the primary suspect. During an interview with police and after being read his Miranda Rights, Collins admitted to shooting Gholson.

Police said he also admitted to cleaning the crime scene after the shooting and stealing Gholson's car, TV, tablets and other personal items. The probable cause statement also said officers were able to seize the gun used in the shooting at Collins' home before he could sell it.

In all, Collins was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, stealing a motor vehicle, stealing $750 or more and armed criminal action.

Online court records say Collins is not in custody. He was ordered to be held without bond when he is taken into custody.