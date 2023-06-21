Have you seen him? Man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile in south St. Louis sought

Surveillance images captured the suspect fleeing from the area after the assault, police say.

ST. LOUIS — Detectives are searching for a man in connection with a sexual assault involving a juvenile in the Dutchtown neighborhood in late May.

Investigators said a juvenile was sexually assaulted by a man in his 20s or 30s at about 11 p.m. on May 29. Police said the alleged incident happened in the 3500 block of Bingham Avenue in south St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police found images of a man near the scene before the assault and fleeing the area shortly after.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the detective directly at 314-444-5812 or can anonymously report information to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Have you seen him? Suspect sought in south St. Louis sexual assault 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.