GREENVILLE, Ill. — A man is in custody and facing multiple charges after police said he broke into a Greenville, Illinois, home and sexually assaulted a child.

Kelsea D. Lampkins, 30, was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of home invasion in connection for his alleged role in the Saturday morning incident.

Police said Lampkins entered the home at around 1:35 and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl. Police said he ran off before they could get to the scene.

Later that day, police caught up with him and took him into custody.

He was charged on Monday and is being held in Bond County Jail. His bond was set at $500,000.