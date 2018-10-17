HAMEL, Ill. — A man is accused of doing drugs before getting in a crash that nearly killed a woman in Madison County, Illinois.

The man and woman were in a vehicle driving up I-55 near Hamel Tuesday afternoon when the man lost control of the wheel, Illinois State Police said. The car flipped over and landed in a ditch.

The woman—who was a passenger in the car—wasn’t wearing her seatbelt. The impact led to her being ejected from the vehicle. A medical helicopter flew her to Saint Louis University Hospital in critical condition.

An aerial view from Sky5 showed the vehicle upright with all of the windows busted and the roof of the SUV damaged.

The man suffered serious injuries. He was later arrested at the hospital for driving under the influence of drugs.

Police have not released their names, and no further information is available at this time.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate the crash.

