ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — The man accused of hiding his daughter's body in a Centreville, Illinois, garage for four years was charged with her death in St. Clair County Circuit Court Thursday.

On Thursday, Jason S. Quate was charged with first-degree murder for the death of his 6-year-old daughter.

He was arrested in Las Vegas in 2017 after his wife fled their home and ran to a police shelter saying Quate was sex trafficking her for years. She also told police he abused their children and killed one of their daughters while they lived in Illinois.

During their investigation, police in Centreville discovered the girl's body in a detached garage. They said they believed the girl was killed in 2013 and left in the building for years.

Quate was charged with more than 30 crimes, including child sexual assault, abuse, lewdness and pornography in 2017. Las Vegas police said he admitted to killing the girl during questioning in 2017.

Related:

© 2018 KSDK