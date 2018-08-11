ST. LOUIS — A man is accused of hitting a federal agent with his mini-van.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were searching for Antoine Morris at his home in the 3900 block of Fairview in south St. Louis City. They were trying to take him into custody on a federal arrest warrant.

Morris wasn't at his home, but while ATF agents were on the scene a mini-van pulled and they said Morris was a passenger inside.

Special Agent Thayer walked up to the van as it came to a stop and announced why he was there. As he grabbed the passenger side door handle to escort Morris out of the vehicle, the driver accelerated, according to the probable cause statement.

Antoine Hill was behind the wheel, agents said. Hill hit the gas and swerved toward Special Agent Thayer, hitting him, according to court documents.

The impact forced Thayer's shoulder through the sliding glass door window of the mini-van. He suffered an injury to his shoulder.

Hill drove off, but was found and arrested about two miles away along the western edge of Tower Grove Park.

Hill has been charged with one count of first-degree assault.

