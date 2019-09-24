FLORISSANT, Mo. — A man who is accused of hitting a Florissant police officer with his car has been charged in connection a burglary in Florissant.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants for second-degree burglary and for stealing $25,000 on Aaron Anthony Lewis Jr.

On June 21, Lewis Jr. burglarized a business in the 900 block of N. Highway 67 and took approximately $25,000. While inside the business, surveillance video captured Lewis Jr. The Florissant Police Department was able to identify Lewis Jr. with the help from another local police agency, police said.

Police said he was also a suspect in several other burglaries in other local municipalities that were similar this burglary.

On Sept. 23, officers from the Florissant Police Department were in St. Louis trying to arrest Lewis Jr. When officers tried to arrest him, he fled from the scene and hit a police officer with his car.

Florissant police said the assault on the police officer is still under investigation and will be presented to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office.

Lewis Jr. is being held with no bond.

