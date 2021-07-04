Man accused of kidnapping special-needs teen, committing sex crimes

57-year-old from St. Louis charged with taking 18-year-old man

ST. LOUIS — A 57-year-old man was arrested by St. Louis Metro Police and charged with kidnapping an 18-year-old male with special needs.

Investigators found that the victim was taken by the suspect, Jerome Anderson of St. Louis, from the 5600 block of Martin Luther King on Thursday night and brought to Velda City, where Anderson is alleged to have sexually assaulted the teen.

James was taken into custody by SLMPD officers Friday near Goodfellow Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue.

The Circuit Attorney’s Office issued a warrant for first-degree kidnapping. Velda City authorities have jurisdiction over possible sexual assault charges against Anderson.