COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A man accused of killing his neighbor was charged with first-degree murder Monday.

Police said Daniel Lee, 40, was parked outside of his parent’s home on Illinois Avenue Friday night when Robert T. Beckman approached the car and shot him. Beckman, who lived right across the street, fled the scene.

Police took Beckman into custody about three hours later after he crashed his car. He is being held on $1-million bond.

Police have not figured out a motive and are still collecting information in this case.

