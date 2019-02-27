ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man is facing two counts of first-degree murder after police said he shot and killed a husband and wife last November after saying he wanted to buy cell phones from them.

On Wednesday, Deonta M. Johnson was charged with the murders of Igor Zhukov and Michele Laws on Nov. 29.

Riverview police said they were called to the 300 block of Bluff Drive to investigate a suspicious car in a secluded ravine. When they arrived, they found Zhukov and Laws shot to death.

Charging documents said Johnson, 22, arranged to meet with the victims saying he wanted to buy cell phones from them. But when they met up, he tried to steal from them, causing a crash. He then shot both the victims in the head. He and another person stole property from the victims and ran off.

In all, he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree robbery and four counts of armed criminal action.

Friends said Zhukov made money buying electronics and cell phones online and re-selling them.

"He would say, ‘Come over and look at this I got this laptop,’” Charles Shockley said.

Shockley looked forward to his time with his friend.

"His heart must have been as big as him,” he said. "It's just so sad. It's heartbreaking."