CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A man was charged after police said he offered to buy a teenage girl a Juul device in exchange for oral sex.

Anthony Simmons, 32, was charged with statutory sodomy for his alleged proposition of a 15-year-old girl.

Chesterfield police said Anthony Simmons met the girl on the parking lot of a business near the intersection of Olive and Highway 141 on Saturday and made his offer to her.

When police were made aware of the incident, detectives posing as a teenage girl messaged him. He agreed to meet somewhere in Chesterfield, where he was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.

