BETHALTO, Ill. — A man was charged Wednesday after police said he posed as a home inspector to get into and steal from homes in Bethalto, Illinois.

Jason A. Mitchell, 36, was charged with three counts of residential burglary in connection with the crimes. In all three cases, the victims were over the age of 65.

Police said they were called on April 11 after a person reported a man posing as a home inspector stole money and credit cards fro a wallet inside the home.

Police tracked the activity of the stolen credit card and got still images of suspects. During the investigation, they identified Mitchell as a suspect and tied him to two similar incidents.

In both cases, victims said a man tricked them to get into their houses. While inside, the man took jewelry and other items from the homes. In one case, he was accompanied by a woman. In all three cases, the victims were over the age of 65.

Police are still looking for the woman.

Mitchell was taken into custody on separate charges when she was charged in these cases. His bond was set at $150,000.