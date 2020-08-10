Man accused of shooting at police with machine gun indicted on federal charges

Federal investigators said they found a homemade cannon in his home after taking him into custody

ST. LOUIS — A man accused of shooting at police officers with a machine gun was indicted by a federal grand jury Tuesday.

Marc Taylor, 28, was indicted on two counts of possession of a destructive device and one count of possessing a machine gun in connection with a Sept. 10 incident. On of the destructive devices was a homemade cannon, the press release said.

According to the police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers received a call for shots fired near Marcus and Kossuth Avenues around 4:05 a.m.

When officers arrived, they saw Taylor standing outside with a fully-automatic machine gun and he immediately opened fire on the officers. One of the officers got out of his car and returned fire at Taylor, which hit Taylor. Taylor then tried to run, but he collapsed. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was later taken into police custody.

Once police took Taylor into custody, they searched his home, where they found the homemade cannon. Officers said they also found black powder and hobby fuses.

Possession of a destructive device is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $10,000 while possessing a machine gun is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The ATF assisted the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department with the investigation.