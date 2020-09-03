UNION, Mo. — A man was charged with making a terrorist threat after police said he threatened the employees of a factory in Union.

Steven Howard, 60, was charged with making a terrorist threat over the weekend after allegedly making threats against the employees Friday afternoon.

The Union Police Department said they were called at around 1:10 Friday afternoon. The caller said Howard threatened to shoot three employees as well as the rest of the company.

Less than two hours later, police found Howard at his home and took him into custody.

Police said he is being held on a $250,000, cash-only bond at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility.

