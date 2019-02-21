EAST ST LOUIS, Ill. — A man is facing a property damage charge after police said he threw a toilet through the glass at the front of the East St. Louis Board of Education building.

Police said they were called to the building at 10th and State Streets. When they got there, people in the building said Dave Toliver, a 36-year-old Florida man, carried the toilet to the building and threw it through the glass.

Police said they found him a short time later near the intersection of 11th and Cleveland. Officers said he was sitting on another toilet.

He was charged with one count of criminal property damage, a class-three felony. His bond was set at $10,000.