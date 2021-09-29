Police looking for man accused of pushing girlfriend off balcony at St. Louis Holiday Inn

The woman told police her boyfriend pushed her from a seventh-floor balcony. She suffered a broken neck, a crushed spine and multiple injuries to internal organs

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man accused of pushing his girlfriend off a seventh-floor balcony at a St. Louis Holiday Inn, then taking her body and dumping it in an alley miles away.

Police said they are looking for 29-year-old Cameron Creamer after he was charged with first-degree domestic assault and first-degree kidnapping in connection with the June 30 incident. He has not been arrested. A description has not been provided.

According to charging documents, EMS workers found the woman naked in an alley in the 1500 block of South Theresa Avenue. The EMS workers said she was unable to move and was incoherent. She was taken to the hospital for treatment and was diagnosed with a broken neck, a crushed spine and multiple injuries to internal organs, all of which were indicative of a fall from a significant height.

After recovering, the woman was able to tell police that she was with her boyfriend at the Holiday Inn – Forest Park from June 29 to June 30. She said they got into an argument while in the room, so she went to the balcony to get some space. While on the balcony, he came out and pushed her off, causing her to fall from the seventh floor to the ground.

She told police he then came down, loaded her into his car and drove off. She said he asked him to drive her to the hospital, but he told her he could not. He then dumped her body in the alley where she was later found.

Police reviewed the security video, which showed the woman and a man checking into the hotel and getting onto an elevator together. Police said the man used an ID and credit card with the name Cameron Creamer to pay for the room.