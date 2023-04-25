Man accused of trying to rape women at underground MetroLink stations in downtown St. Louis

Dartarius Gibson is being held without bond. Both incidents were caught on security video, according to the probable cause statement.

ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was charged with multiple crimes after police said he attempted to rape women at underground MetroLink stations in downtown St. Louis earlier this month.

Dartarius Gibson, 37, was charged with two counts of rape or attempted rape and one count of sodomy or attempted sodomy in connection with the incidents police said happened on April 18 and 19.

According to a probable cause statement, the first incident happened on April 18 at the Convention Center MetroLink station. Officers said Gibson approached a woman twice to ask her for directions. He then left and returned with his genitals exposed.

Police said the woman ran away, but Gibson chased her down, punched her in the head and knocked her down. Police said he then put his hand inside her pants and touched her before forcibly removing her pants and underwear.

The woman started screaming, which attracted the attention of others, at which time Gibson ran off.

A day later, police said he approached a different woman at the MetroLink station at 8th and Pine. He asked her for directions before returning with his genitals exposed, police said.

The charging documents allege he choked the woman, wrapped his arms around her torso and reached into her shirt to touch her breast.

The woman struggled with Gibson before he pulled her pants and underwear down. She was able to fight him off and get away to call police.

Both incidents were caught on security video, according to the probable cause statement.