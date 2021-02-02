Man accused of following woman before he sexually abused her in Forest Park

On Jan. 30, the woman was walking down Grand Drive when she realized she was being followed

ST. LOUIS — A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after being accused of following a woman and sexually assaulting her in Forest Park on Saturday.

According to court documents, Island Bonner is charged with assault, two counts of sexual abuse and one count of property damage.

On Jan. 30, the woman was walking down Grand Drive when she realized she was being followed by Bonner. She tried to hide from him and when she resumed her walk, he was standing in front of her, according to court documents. Bonner then reached out and grabbed her and pinned her down. While they were on the ground, court documents say he sexually abused her.

The woman fought back and tried to get away from Bonner. He was able to get her phone and throw it. As the woman was screaming for help, someone walking by stopped to see what was going on and that’s when Bonner got off her and walked away.

Bonner was taken apprehended shortly after.