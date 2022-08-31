Man accused of shooting co-worker at Rigazzi’s sentenced to 8 years in prison

Philandias Calvin accepted a plea deal with federal prosecutors in which he admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He still faces an assault charge.

ST. LOUIS — A man was sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison in connection with a shooting at a restaurant on The Hill last year.

Philandias Calvin, 37, accepted a plea deal with federal prosecutors in which he admitted to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He still faces charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in St. Louis Circuit Court.

The shooting happened at Rigazzi’s, which is located on 4945 Daggett, at around 8:45 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2021. Police found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the kitchen of the restaurant.

According to a police source, the shooting happened after an argument between two employees. In federal court, investigators said witnesses and the victim told them Calvin shot the victim seven times.

The victim survived after being taken to the hospital and treated for critical injuries.

Ten days later, Calvin was taken into custody as a suspect in the shooting. Police said he was in possession of a pistol and three loaded magazines for the gun. Calvin was a convicted felon at the time of the arrest.

A trial date for his charges in St. Louis Circuit Court has been set for Dec. 5.