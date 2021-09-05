Man accused of shooting into child's room, arrested after standoff with SWAT team in St. Charles County

No one was injured in the shots fired incident or standoff. Police have not found a connection between the suspect and victim

O'FALLON, Mo. — A man was taken into custody Sunday after police said he shot into a home in O'Fallon and then became involved in a standoff with a SWAT team.

In a press release, the O'Fallon, Missouri, Police Department said they were called to a home on Royallprairie Court, where a homeowner found a bullet hole in their daughter's bedroom. The bullet stopped when it hit a TV mounted in another room.

During their investigation, police got a tip that the suspected shooter was hiding just a few miles away in a home on Creek Branch Court. The tip said the man was armed, so police contacted the St. Charles County Regional SWAT team and crisis negotiators to help.

The negotiators arrived at 12:45 p.m. About an hour later, the man surrendered to police and was taken into custody.

No one was injured in the shots fired incident or the standoff.

Police said they are not aware of any connection between the victim and the suspect.