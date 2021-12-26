Man accused of shooting into home, killing woman charged with murder

Police said Tony Cross fired into a home on Agnes Street and killed Laveasha Houston while she was sitting inside

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged with murder after police said he fired shots into a home, killing a woman who was inside.

Tony Cross, 25, was charged with second-degree murder and multiple other crimes in connection with the shooting that killed 44-year-old Laveasha Houston on Dec. 17.

Police said they were called to a home on the 1500 block of Agnes Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood of north St. Louis at around 10:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in her own home.

The woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment but died a short time later. She was identified as Laveasha Houston

Police said Cross, who lives on the 2000 block of Agnes Street, fired several shots into the home.