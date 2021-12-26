Man accused of shooting into home, killing woman charged with murder

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was charged with murder after police said he fired shots into a home, killing a woman who was inside.
Tony Cross, 25, was charged with second-degree murder and multiple other crimes in connection with the shooting that killed 44-year-old Laveasha Houston on Dec. 17.
Police said they were called to a home on the 1500 block of Agnes Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood of north St. Louis at around 10:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound in her own home.
The woman was rushed to the hospital for treatment but died a short time later. She was identified as Laveasha Houston
Police said Cross, who lives on the 2000 block of Agnes Street, fired several shots into the home.
In addition to second-degree murder, the St. Louis circuit attorney's office charged Cross with unlawful use of a weapon - shooting into an occupied dwelling and armed criminal action. He's being held without bond.