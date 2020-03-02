ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man was charged Friday after police said he had inappropriate sexual contact with a 7-year-old girl.

Jared Shadley, 32, was charged with three counts of statutory sodomy in connection with the Jan. 25 incident.

Creve Coeur police said their officers were called to a home on Jan. 26, where a family member of the victim reported inappropriate sexual contact a day earlier between the girl and Shadley, who police described as an "adult male acquaintance."

Charging documents said Shadley touched her genitals and forced her to touch his "for the purpose of arousing or gratifying" his sexual desires.

He was charged with three counts of statutory sodomy Friday and is being held on $150,000, cash-only bond.

More local news:

RELATED: 'It will be like Timothy McVeigh' | Man plotted to bomb Warren County Courthouse, police say

RELATED: Ballwin police search for serial gas thief

RELATED: New law gives free bus services to all East St. Louis School District students