Police say man stole jewelry off man killed in Pine Lawn crash

Elmer Perry, a 46-year-old Pine Lawn resident, was charged with one count of felony stealing after police said he stole jewelry off the crash victim's body. The jewelry has since been returned to the family of the victim.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 28-year-old man was driving his car north on Jennings Station Road when he struck the driver's side door of a car that was pulling out of the driveway of a home near Reichman Avenue in Pine Lawn. The driver of that car, 46-year-old Arthur Fulton, died in the crash.

Police said Perry, who lives near the scene of the crash, stole the jewelry off the victim before first responders could arrive.

When officers arrested Perry, they said he admitted to stealing from the victim, and police were able to recover the jewelry and return it to the victim's family.

Perry is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a $25,000, cash-only bond.

