Man charged in connection with theft of Boy Scout trailer in Maryland Heights

Scott Stout was charged Monday with felony stealing. He is being held on a $25,000, cash-only bond.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A man accused of stealing a trailer from a Maryland Heights Boy Scout troop was arrested and charged.

Scott Stout, a 29-year-old St. Louis man, was charged Monday with one count of felony stealing in connection with the Feb. 14 incident on the parking lot of Maryland Heights Church of Christ.

The video above was published on Feb. 16.

The church's security cameras were rolling around 7 p.m. on Feb. 14 when police say the men pulled up in a light Chevy Blazer and stole a trailer that belonged to Boy Scout Troop 283.

According to charging documents, Maryland Heights police received tips pointing them to Stout, but they could not find him at his last known address. Maryland Heights officers later found him living in Ferguson out of his vehicle, which matched the description of the car suspected in the theft.

According to the charging documents, when police asked him about the trailer, Stout told them he took it with a friend named Jeff. Stout said Jeff told him the trailer belonged to Jeff's friend, so Stout said he didn't think he was stealing it.

Stout told police he dropped the trailer at a friend's house and didn't have and "had no, further contact with the trailer or its contents," the charging documents said.

Stout was taken into custody, and police found among Stout's things a laptop that was in the trailer. He told police his friend Jeff left it in his car.

The trailer was found by Ferguson police a short distance from where Stout was living.