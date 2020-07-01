ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis man pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges stemming from the robbery of a fireworks stand in June of 2018.

Duianete Moore, 38, pleaded guilty to robbery, possession firearm in furtherance of a violent crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the crime.

A press release from the State's Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Moore stole guns from cars four times throughout the spring and summer of 2018. Then, on June 26, he and a woman rushed into the Crazy Cheap Fireworks tent in St. Charles County and forced all employees to the ground.

The press release said he and the woman took customers' wallets and cell phones before taking three cash registers and running off.

More could face 20 years in prison on the robbery charge but could face up to life in prison for the gun charge. He was fined $250,000 for each count. He will be sentenced in April.

More local news:

RELATED: St. Louis man telling stories of his thousands of 'capture or kill' missions to help other veterans

RELATED: Suspect shot, killed after trying to rob ATM technician in St. Louis County

RELATED: St. Louis man buys 2 jackpot tickets and wins $336,000