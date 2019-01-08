ST. LOUIS — An Illinois man admitted in federal court to carjacking an Uber Eats driver at gunpoint.

A press release from the Department of Justice said Robert W. Rives, a 37-year-old Wood River man, pleaded guilty Wednesday to carjacking a man at gunpoint in October of 2018.

The press release said Rives was the passenger of a car in that swerved in front of a Mitsubishi car in St. Louis. He jumped out of the car with a gun and demanded the car.

The driver of that car, an Uber Eats delivery driver, handed Rives his keys, and Rives sped off alongside the car in which he arrived.

Police found Rives in the stolen car. They said he also had an AR-15 and two handguns with him in the car.

Rives could face 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.

