ST. LOUIS — A man admitted to selling a fatal does of fentanyl, selling drugs to an undercover officer and multiple other federal crimes in court Tuesday.

A press release said Dayon J. Fips of Florissant, Missouri, pleaded guilty to gun drug and evidence tampering charges in connection with a July 2018 incident.

The release said Fips distributed fentanyl to a man about 90 minutes before the man died of a fentanyl overdose. Police started an investigation after the man's death, which resulted in Fips selling drugs to an undercover officer multiple times.

Police arrested him and found heroin, fentanyl, multiple firearms, and body armor even though he was on parole.

After he was arrested, Fips tried to get multiple witnesses to give false testimony, the release said.

On Tuesday, Fips pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of ownership of body armor by violent felons, one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance drug and one count of influencing testimony of any person in an official proceeding.

His sentencing was set for January of 2020, and he could face life in prison.

