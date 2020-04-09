Man admits to sexually assaulting teen in woods in Franklin County

During an interview with investigators, Marvin Good admitted to the assault, the press release said

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A man was arrested and charged after police said he admitted to sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Franklin County over the weekend.

According to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Officer, 25-year-old Marvin Good was charged with kidnapping and statutory sodomy in connection with the Sunday incident.

According to the release, the victim told deputies she was walking home through a subdivision in Catawissa, Missouri, and talking with her friends on the phone Sunday. Once she hung up, a man walked up to her and started talking.

She said they talked for a short time before he forced her into a wooded area behind a trailer. Once in the woods, he sexually assaulted her, according to the release.

The release said police were able to track him down and discovered evidence that backed up the victim's account of the incident.

During an interview with investigators, Good admitted to the assault, the press release said.