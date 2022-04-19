Man admits to 2019 killing of mother of his child over child support

The guilty plea was not part of a plea agreement. Anthony Farr's sentencing date was set for June 17.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man admitted on Tuesday to the deadly 2019 shooting of the mother of his child over a child support argument.

Anthony Farr, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and three other crimes in connection with the death of Kanika Martin, the mother of one of his children.

According to court documents, Farr went over to Martin’s home on Nov. 11, 2019, and got into an argument with her. During the argument, Martin reaffirmed to Farr that he was going to have to pay child support for the child they had together. Martin also had another child.

Farr then left and stood outside where they continued to argue on the phone.

Shortly after the two got off the phone, two shots were fired into the home through the front living room window. Both shots hit Martin and she died on the couch, according to court documents.

