ST. LOUIS — A man and woman pleaded guilty to selling heroin that caused the death of someone in St. Charles County.

On Monday, Anthony Marion, 33, pleaded guilty to distributing heroin resulting in death and Lauren Nicole Martinez, 30, pleaded guilty to heroin distribution.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Martinez agreed to sell heroin, which she got from Marion, to two people in February of 2016. When selling the drugs, she told the buyers that it was "strong", and one of those buyers later died of an overdose.

The release said Marion and Martinez continued to sell heroin for months despite knowing the person had died. Both were arrested later in the year after selling heroin to investigators.

Both Marion and Martinez could face 20 years in prison. Marion's sentencing is set for June 14, while Martinez's sentencing date is June 7.