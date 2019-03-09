ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after two people were carjacked and shot at on Labor Day in downtown St. Louis.

The incident occurred near Kiener Plaza.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 600 block of Market Street around 3:50 a.m.

A 25-year-old man told police three unknown men approached him and punched him. He then got back onto his feet and ran from the scene. As he was running, he said he heard several gunshots.

A 19-year-old woman who was with him tried to leave the scene in the car, but one of the robbers pointed a gun at her and punched her in the face.

The woman was able to leave the scene on foot and the carjackers got away with the victims’ 2016 Dodge Challenger.

Both victims refused medical treatment.

Other local stories

RELATED: Man found shot to death in East St. Louis early Tuesday morning

RELATED: 2 injured in shooting in Mark Twain neighborhood

RELATED: Man shot to death in Cahokia Sunday night identified