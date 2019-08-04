ST. LOUIS — A man and woman were found sitting in a car with gunshot wounds Sunday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the intersection of North Grand Boulevard and Lee Avenue in the Fairgrounds neighborhood at around 5 p.m. When they arrived, the found the man and woman in the car with gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims were alert and breathing when they were taken to the hospital.

Police said the shooters fled the scene in a vehicle, but they did not provide a description of the car.