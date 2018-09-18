ST. LOUIS — A man was shot near Forest Park Golf Course early Tuesday morning after someone had reportedly approached him while his car was parked.

Shortly after midnight, police said the man was inside of his parked car at the corner of Rosebury Avenue and Skinker Boulevard when a suspect had approached him and shot him in the upper torso. According to police, the driver was believed to have then stepped out of his car while it was still in drive, causing the car to veer off across the street near Forest Park Golf Course.

Traffic was closed to traffic at Clayton Road and Skinker Boulevard as a result of the shooting.

The suspect in the crime remains unidentified.

