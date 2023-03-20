Man arrested after 16-year-old fatally shoots self with suspect's gun, police say

The investigation is ongoing.

ST. LOUIS — A man is in custody after a 16-year-old boy fatally shot himself with the man's gun early Sunday morning.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the boy shot himself in the head at about 2:45 a.m. in the 7800 block of Decatur Drive.

The victim was identified as 16-year-old Bryce Birlew.

Police said the victim and the 23-year-old suspect, who has not been identified at this time, are siblings.

The suspect is the owner of the gun, which he admitted to "showing off" to the victim and another teen, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.