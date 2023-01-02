Man arrested, accused of using gun in road rage incident in Clayton

Anyone with questions related to this incident can call 314-290-8444.

CLAYTON, Mo. — Detectives from the Clayton Police Department arrested a man Friday morning following an alleged road rage incident involving a gun Thursday afternoon.

Clayton detectives identified the suspect as Calvin Reed, 30. He was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, which is a Class B felony. Detectives also seized a handgun used in the crime.

Police Chief Mark J. Smith said in a Public Advisory post on Facebook that the victim was driving southbound on South Hanley Road near Carondelet Avenue with two people in his car. Reed pulled up alongside the victim’s car, began honking his horn and driving aggressively.

The victim heard a gunshot when he sped up his car to get away, police said.

No one was struck by gunfire or injured during the incident.

Reed’s arrest warrant was issued by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office with a $100,000 cash bond. Reed was taken to jail.